Bhopal Cab Strike: Online Cab Aggregators Protest Against Bike Taxis, Lower Fares; Local Taxis Slam Ola, Uber For Disrupting Business

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers dependent on Ola, Uber and Rapido for daily commutes to work are facing inconvenience as the online cab aggregators continue their strike on Wednesday. The strike started on August 18 and will conclude on August 20.

While bike taxis continue to operate, four-wheelers, mostly, remained off road.

FPJ Team Tries Cab-Booking

We (FPJ Digital Team) tried booking a cab from Ravindra Bhawan to Shri Ram Colony on Hoshangabad Road to check the situation. While Ola did not take our booking, an Uber driver, after a long wait, accepted our ride. On usual days, it costs somewhere between Rs 190 and Rs 230 for the 17 km distance; today it showed almost double fare of Rs 552.

When the Uber driver accepted our call and we asked about the strike and if it was true the drivers were puncturing the tyres of cabs spotted giving rides to passengers, he accepted, "Yes, Ma'am, there is a strike going on, and they are puncturing the tyres of the cabs accepting rides."

When asked why did he accept the ride, he said, "You can cancel the ride, and I will offer you private taxi service for the same amount."

Similarly, for a distance of 4-4.5km between Polytechnic Square to Kohefiza, the usual charge is around Rs 90 to 100, however today it showed Rs 250.

E-cabs oppose bike taxis; Local taxis blame online aggregators

Ironically, Ola, Uber drivers and local taxi unions-- both are staging protests at Board Office Square in MP Nagar. While local taxi drivers demand regulation of online cab aggregators, saying the lower prices have hampered their business, e-cab drivers have given in with the bike taxis! They alleged private vehicles are being used to provide commercial taxi services in the city.

Union leader of online cab aggregators in Bhopal, Salman Ali Khan, told the Free Press Journal that the drivers will be on strike till August 20. Listing their demands, Khan said, "We have two main demands-- first private bikes should not be used for taxi purposes. In case bikers want to offer commercial services, they must get a commercial number.

"Secondly, we want our base fare to be fixed at Rs 80, and further rates must be in line with the government police of Rs 25 per kilometre. Currently, we get short-distance rides for Rs 50 and 60 as well. We do not earn anything at such rates."