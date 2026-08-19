Bhopal Municipal Corporation Council Meet: President Of Chamber Of Commerce Attends Discussions Over Commercial Tax After Traders' Protest—VIDEO

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Council Meeting Begins After 50-Minute Delay Opp. Targets Commercial Tax | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation Council meeting began on Wednesday after a delay of around 50 minutes. Before the proceedings started, traders associated with the Chamber of Commerce submitted a memorandum opposing the commercial tax imposed on businesses.

Only one agenda item: a proposal to lease out vacant municipal buildings was listed for discussion in the meeting. BMC Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi also invited Chamber of Commerce President Govind Goyal to take a seat in the House.

During the proceedings, opposition councillors strongly raised the issue of commercial tax and demanded its withdrawal.

Opposition councillors also raised slogans against the tax during the session.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sabista Zaki alleged that Mayor Malti Rai had made misleading claims during the budget meeting held in March.

LoP Zaki claimed that property tax had been increased secretly through the budget.

Responding to the allegation, Mayor Malti Rai said the property tax had not been increased, but had only been rationalised according to wards.

Along with while the proceedings continued traders staged a protested outside of the ISBT campus.

The opposition continued its protest over commercial tax and also demanded implementation of the master plan.

The question hour has now begun, with councillors raising issues concerning civic services and public interest.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Traders protested against the municipal corporation’s sealing drive on commercial establishments in residential areas. They demanded an end to the action, implementation of the Bhopal Master Plan and a mixed land-use policy pic.twitter.com/VwyAnyeIdB — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2026

The meeting comes amid protests by the traders and members of Chamber of Commerce in Bhopal. Businessmen, traders held a demonstration outside Bhopal Municipal Corporation's office at ISBT, demanding withdrawal of licence fee for commercial activities being operated from residential areas.