Bhopal Municipal Corporation comes up with ‘Dular Kits’, homemade compost and compostable carry bags

BHOPAL: Urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh launched ‘Dular Kits’, compostable carry bags and homemade compost under the Bhopal Municipal Corporation recycle, reduce, reuse initiative, here.

The minister said that remarkable work is being done in the field of cleanliness in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state. The project- to make the city clean and green- has been launched on a pilot basis in the state capital and it will be implemented in other cities of the state later.

Under the initiative, the traders and vegetable vendors will be encouraged to use compostable carry bags. The carry bag, which is certified by Central and State Pollution Control Board, when discarded easily gets decomposed underground in a few days.

Talking about the ‘Dular Kit’, the minister said that ‘Mannat’, a cleanliness brand ambassador organisation of the civic body, collects old clothes from households and after cleaning and sanitising them a kit is made which is given free of cost to the needy including newborns and their mothers.

The minister further informed that BMC is running a campaign to segregate dry and wet waste at home and also helping people to make compost with their kitchen waste. BMC commissioner KVS Chowdhary gave detailed information about the initiatives.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 10:41 PM IST