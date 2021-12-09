Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Mahasabha seek permission to install Nathuram Godse’s idol

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Hindu Mahasabha has sought permission from district administration to install idols of Nathuram Godse and his companion Narayan Apte in their office in Gwalior.

They have also written a letter to the district administration. The letter reads that permission should be given to install the idols on World Human Rights Day.

Earlier, the Hindu Mahasabha had built a temple in the year 2017 by installing an idol of Godse which led to a huge controversy. After which the administration confiscated the idol and closed the temple. The statue of Nathuram Godse is still in the possession of the district administration.

The Hindu Mahasabha, however, organized programs on Godse's birth anniversary and death anniversary. They organized various programs along with lecture series but the district administration failed to stop them yet.

Recently, on the 72nd death anniversary of Nathuram Godse and his associate Narayan Dattatreya Apte, the Hindu Mahasabha worshiped Nathuram Godse with a new idol and said that soon the statue of Narayan Dattatreya Apte is being prepared. Both the statues would be installed in Hindu Mahasabha office.

National Vice President of Hindu Mahasabha, Jamir Bharadwaj said that statues of Nathuram Godse and his associates Apte would be installed in all major cities in different states of the country so that the younger generation could know their thoughts.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Maoists burn road construction vehicles in Balaghat

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 12:33 PM IST