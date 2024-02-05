Bhopal Municipal Corporation Accused Of Diverting AMRUT Yojana Fund

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allegedly diverted the fund which it received under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) for sewage lines in illegal colonies. While the BMC already raised the fund of crores of rupees at a rate of Rs 50 per square feet on PPP mode in 240 illegal colonies through colonisers over some head as well as nullah works.

New Colonies Welfare Association president Sunil Upadhyaya said, “There are 240 illegal colonies in which the BMC raised the fund at rate of Rs 50 per square feet on sewage head. The BMC got crores of rupees through colonisers in the name of development, but it is diverting the AMRUT Yojana fund for it instead of using its own fund.”

BMC leader of opposition Shabista Zaki said, “The BMC had collected the fund on PPP mode in the name of sewage lines from 240 illegal colonies. But the sewage line and all the related work is being done through the AMRUT Yojana of the Central government. So my point is where the BMC has used the fund raised through the PPP mode in the name of sewage. The BMC has even floated a tender of Rs 350 crore on the basis of the fund which it received under the AMRUT Yojana.

It is misappropriation of the fund. If the BMC has transferred the fund, it should come out with clarification in the parishad meet.” On the other hand, BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, “The BMC has to take approval from the parishad (council) for the transfer of the fund. No one, even BMC commissioner, mayor has the power to divert the funds. Without parishad approval, the fund which is dumped in any head, cannot be utilised for other purposes except education cess.”