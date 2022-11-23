e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Woman from Mumbai raped in MP Nagar Hotel

Accused , a property broker, arrested; sent to jail by court

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 11:15 PM IST
Representative Image | PTI
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Mumbai-based woman was raped by her family friend in one of the hotels situated in MP Nagar police station area on Monday. The accused who is a property broker has been arrested and jailed.

According to police station incharge Sudhir Ajariya, 47-year-old victim’s husband died in 2019.

She came in contact with Wakar Siddhiqe who is a property broker. The accused helped the victim to settle the dispute related to her property in Mumbai.

The victim also has property in Uttar Pradesh, the native state of Wakar Siddhiqe.

The accused told the woman that he would help her in selling her property in Uttar Pradesh. The accused asked the victim to come over to Bhopal as his friend in state capital would help her solve her problem.

They both reached Bhopal on November 16 and stayed in a hotel in separate rooms. On the same day, he entered her room and began touching her. The woman objected and he left the room. On November 21, he visited her room again and repeated the act. When the victim objected, he thrashed and raped her.

On Tuesday late evening, the victim filed complaint at police station.

The police registered the case under Sections 376, 294, 323 and 506 of IPC and arrested the accused. He was produced in the court and sent him to jail.

