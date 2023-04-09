Bhopal: Multiple hindrance delay completion of Railway Over Bridge

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Delay in shifting of water supply pipeline, high tension (HT) line, and mobile towers is creating problems for completion of Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at Deveki Nagar (Karond). Construction at a snail’s pace is posing problems for locals. Residents have to commute from under the bridge which remains waterlogged between Arif Nagar to Deveki Nagar. Five lakh people will be benefitted every day from the construction of ROB.

It will be a major bridge which will connect and will facilitate traffic movements for residents of Arif Nagar, Karond and other areas. According to locals, shifting of mobile towers is the main problem. For this reason, construction of over bridge is incomplete. With the support of local corporators, the residents have raised the issue for speedy construction of the bridge. Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang had visited there to take stock of progress last month.

Ward 77 corporator Danish Khan said, ‘Mobile towers are chief obstacles for the completion of the over bridge. Though one of the towers was shifted there are three to four more. I and other local corporators are trying our level best for speedy work of over bridge.’

To connect Karond area with old Bhopal, the ROB is being constructed with Rs 17 crore. Here, the high tension line obstructing the slabs of two pillars of Karond Bridge has been laid under the ground. However, the line has not been charged yet.

On the other side, a new foundation will be made to connect the cable to the pole and erect it. Only after the work is done, the slab work of the bridge will begin there. At the same time, a pipeline has been laid next to the railway gate for water supply, which has to be shifted too. Due to delay in their shifting, construction of the bridge could not be completed.