Bhopal: MSP of 32 minor forest produce declared

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The minimum support price (MSP) of 32 minor forest produce has been declared in Madhya Pradesh, according to Forest Minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah. He said that MSP would benefit forest dwellers.

For the purchase of forest produce, 179 procurement centres and 47 godowns have been built and called Apni Dukan.

According to Shah, Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Vikas Yojana has proved to be a boon for forest dwellers.

Under first phase of scheme, 107 Van Dhan Kendra clusters have been established in 19 districts. There are 15 self-help groups in each cluster. Each self-help group has 20 beneficiaries. At the centres, the primary processing, packaging and marketing of locally available forest produce, agricultural and horticultural produce are undertaken.

At present, 350 types of medicines are manufactured and sold by the Minor Forest Produce Processing and Research Centre under brand name - Vindhya Herbals. At present, 27 Sanjeevani Ayurvedic Centres have been established in different districts where Ayurvedic doctors offer consultation.

Sanjeevani Ayurvedic Centres are present in Bhopal, Obedullaganj, Dewas, Jabalpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Omkareshwar, Burhanpur, Khargone, Rewa, south Sidhi, Satna, north Balaghat, west Chhindwara, east Chhindwara, Tikamgarh, North Panna, South Seoni, Hoshangabad, north Betul, Gwalior, south Sagar, Indore, New Delhi, Dindori, Chhatarpur and Anuppur.

In all, 21 Van Dhan Kendras have been opened in Satna besides 2 in Alirajpur, 4 in north Balaghat, 6 in south Balaghat, 2 in east Chhindwara, 2 in west Chhindwara, 8 in Dindori, 3 in Hoshangabad, 6 in east Mandla, 6 in west Mandla, 5 in north Panna, 1 in south Panna, 6 in north Seoni, 6 in south Seoni, 8 in north Shahdol, 2 in Sheopur, 7 in Sidhi, 7 in Singrauli and 5 in Umaria.

Training is imparted on sustainable exploitation of natural resources, primary processing, storage and marketing of minor forest produce.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:17 PM IST