 Bhopal: MPTDC to maintain separate kitchens for veg, non-veg food
Decision follows minister’s directive

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Development Corporation (MPTDC) has decided to have separate kitchens in its hotels for cooking vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. On the instructions of tourism minister Usha Thakur, the Corporation has issued orders to keep separate sections for making veg and non-veg food in the kitchens of all the units. Besides, freeze, deep-freeze, knife, chopping board etc will also be kept separately as per FSSAI standards. Thakur said “It is very important to maintain cleanliness and honesty in cooking. Food directly affects our mind and health.” “The instructions should be strictly followed so that Saatvik food can be served to the tourists,” she added.

