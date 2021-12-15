Bhopal: MPSEB clerk commits suicide note, requests Chief Minister to give job to one of his family members

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 53 year old clerk posted Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal allegedly committed suicide late Tuesday evening, sources said on Wednesday.

The police recovered a handwritten suicide note from the spot in which the clerk identified as Praveen Pradhan purportedly wrote that he was upset over his deteriorating health and economic condition.

According to information, Pradhan, a resident of Rachna Nagar, was posted as an assistant clerk at Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education in Bhopal. He suffered paralysis attack in 2017.

The family members told the police that Pradhan had lunch with family members on Tuesday noon and thereafter he went missing. During late evening, the family members found him hanging from a ceiling at a makeshift room situated on the roof of the house.

On getting information, a team from Govindpura police station reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on. “A suicide note has been recovered from spot. In note, he has mentioned no one is responsible for his extreme step. He has also requested chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to give a job to one of his family members on compensatory grounds,” a senior police officer said.

