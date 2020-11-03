Bhopal: MPLUN chairman office, conference hall gutted

The office of Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam Limited (MPLUN) chairman and the conference hall attached to it were gutted in a major fire that occurred on Tuesday. The documents, furniture, computers, alimrah were lost to fire.

The loss is estimated to be over Rs 2 crore. The fire broke out on sixth floor of Panchanan building located near Malviya Nagar at about 2.30 am. A family returning from Mahakal temple in Ujjain spotted the flames and informed fire brigade. If the information was not provided on time, the fire would have reached other floors as well. The building has several other government offices on other floors. There was no arrangement of fire safety in the building. In the afternoon, fire extinguishers were brought for installation in the building.

The TT Nagar police have registered a case and initiated a probe. Fire tenders from Farehgarh, Mata Mandir, Pul Bogda, Bairagarh, Govindpura, police department and Mantralaya were rushed to the spot.

The fire tenders could not spray water as the hydraulic machines could not reach the required height of the building. Later, the firemen pulled water pipes from inside the building. The rescue began by 3 am and ended by 6.30 am. The building is located in the market that has several showrooms and other buildings. MPLUN manager incharge said office had furniture, documents and other equipment.