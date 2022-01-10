Bhopal: MPHRC seeks report on dog bite, roof plaster collapse

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance in two cases, first is related to death of an eight-year-old girl due to dog bite and other is related to roof plaster falling on two pregnant women in Barwani district, said officials on Monday.

The MPHRC has asked Ratlam district collector to present report on girlís within one month. The girl Maya, resident of village Rampuria-Patdi, was playing outside her house when the stray dogs had bitten her. She was taken to a private hospital and anti rabies injection was administered to her. After seven days, she was given another injection. But on January 7, her health deteriorated and she was admitted in Ratlam district hospital where she died in evening. The police registered the case on Saturday and conducted the post-mortem.

The commission took cognisance and asked the collector about financial relief given to the deceased family. It is also asked to submit the death report in which the injury report should be included.

On Saturday, roof plaster fell on two pregnant women in Barwani district hopsital. One of the women received head injury. A CT scan was conducted. The commission asked the collector about the financial assistance given to victim and detailed report of the incident has been called from CMHO.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:26 PM IST