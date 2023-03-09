Bhopal: MP pugilist Manju Bamboria gets national call

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s elite boxer Manju Bamboriya is part of the 12-member Indian squad for the upcoming International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championships, which will be held in New Delhi from March 15–31. Bamboriya has been creating waves in the national boxing circle for a while. In the world boxing championships, she will fight for gold in her usual 66kg weight category. Recently, she won gold for MP in the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship. Earlier, she won a gold medal for the country in the 2019 South Asian Games.

Indian boxers will compete in all 12 weight categories at the world boxing championships. Along with Manju, among the big-name boxers carrying the hopes of the country will be Nikhat Zareen, who won gold in the 52 kg category at last year’s IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul and Olympian Lovlina Borgohain, who won bronze in the 69 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics, 2020. Birmingham 2022’s 48-kg gold medal-winner Nitu Ghanghas will also be cheered by the home crowd in New Delhi.

