Bhopal: Core committee begins process to set up coordination among leaders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun the process to set up coordination among the core committees of the party organisation in each district across the state. The aim is to end squabbling among its leaders before the assembly election. In-charge ministers of districts were told to coordinate with the core committees, but as they did not pay any attention to it, the party organisation will coordinate with the leaders. The chief minister will take part in the meetings of the core committee in districts.

Such a meeting has already been held in Dewas. Initially, the meetings will be held in those districts from where the reports of factionalism have been frequently received. National co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash has clearly told the BJP leaders to end factionalism. This is the reason that Shivprakash will take part in the meetings to be held in districts. The party is facing a major problem in those districts where the supporters of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the BJP’s old warhorses have come face to face.

In the Gwalior-Chambal region, Scindia, another Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and home minister Narottam Mishra may be included in those meetings. As these leaders are setting up coordination among the leaders in districts, their points of view are also being heard. According to sources, after these meetings, a few senior leaders may also be deployed to work for coordination, so that factional fights may not damage the party’s prospects in the ensuing election.

According to a senior leader of the BJP, efforts are being made to ensure coordination. The leaders are trying to strengthen the party through such meetings. The leader also said that setting up coordination became a necessity, because the party organisation had grown, he said.