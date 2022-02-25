Bhopal: MP Pragya Thakur falls ill, HM gets upset during plantation program

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur was taken ill while home minister Narottam Mishra lost his cool during a mass plantation programme organised by the state BJP here on Thursday, as per party leaders. The MP's associates told the media persons later that Thakur, who was attending the event, felt uneasy because of high blood pressure and she had to leave the programme midway. She was brought back to her house and diagnosed by doctors. Her condition is stable and she is recuperating at home, her associate said.

Meanwhile, a video of the visibly angry home minister sitting at the back row at the venue has gone viral on social media. The party leaders and the administrative officials are seen requesting the minister to come on the stage. It was only after much persuasion that the minister conceded to their requests and went on the dais. He did not look†pleased, though.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:38 AM IST