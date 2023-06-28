Bhopal: MP Govt Mulling Over How Gujarat, Uttarakhand Dealing With UCC

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government began to work on the uniform civil code (UCC) even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched in for it at meeting with booth workers in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand and Gujarat governments have set up committees on UCC. The MP government is also plugging away at what process the two states are adopting.

Since the UCC is the Centre’s subject, the MP government will take permission from the Union government to set up a committee to mull over the issue.

Immediately after the Central Government gives its nod, the state may think over forming a committee.

The committees, set up by the Uttarakhand government and the Gujarat government, are headed by two retired judges.

The committees will give recommendations for implementation of the UCC after studying all aspects.

After Modi’s indications, it is clear that the Centre had made up its mind to implement the common civil code.

Therefore, the state government will move further on the issue after Centre’s decision.

Ordinary people do not know UCC: Nath

Former chief minister Kamal Nath has said the real issues for the common man are price rise, unemployment and corruption. Nath wanted to know how many people knew about UCC. The ordinary people are not even aware of UCC and, to know the reality, they should be asked about it, Nath said, adding that the BJP will speak about their issues and the Congress their own.

Owaisi is worried about UCC: Mishra

Union Home Minister Narottam Mishra said Asaduddin Owaisi was worried after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s indication about implementation of UCC.

Head of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi is speaking the language of the Congress and that of the British, Mishra said.

BR Ambedkar, framer of the Constitution which Owaisi often refers to, was in favour of a common civil code, Mishra said.

According to Mishra, people, like Owaisi, are not with the half of the people of his community, who are women, and they never speak in favour of them.

This pseudo secularism is indicative of anti-national mind-set, he said.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Landslide At Chamunda Mata Tekri In Dewas