Bhopal: Mp Boards Lags In Computer Literacy Among Students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh lags significantly in computer literacy among its students; the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MP Board) does not incorporate computer education into its curriculum until the 9th grade. Even then, the inclusion of computer studies remains optional for students. The introduction of Computer or Information Technology to MP Board students begins only in the 9th grade, that also after the implementation of the National Education Policy.

Prior to this policy change, computer education was deferred until after the 10th grade, and it was exclusively available to those students who chose IT as a subject after completing high school. Over the past two years, a significant number of students, totalling 1,876,698, participated in the class 10th examination. However, it is noteworthy that only fifty percent of these students chose to pursue computer studies as part of their academic curriculum. Mukesh Kumar Malviya, an official at the board told Free Press that, government school children or those studying in villages often show little interest in choosing computer science as a subject.

Hence, the decision to introduce computer education after the 8th grade allows children to make their own informed choices. As the global landscape continues to prioritize technological proficiency, the current state of computer literacy in Madhya Pradesh raises concerns about the preparedness of its students for the challenges of the modern workforce. Box: A closer look at the National Sample Survey, 78th round (2020-2021), further underscores the gravity of the situation. A mere 26.6% of individuals in Madhya Pradesh within the age group of 15-29 years possess basic computer skills, particularly in handling files.