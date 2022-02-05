Bhopal: MP Board extends last date to February 6 for filling exam forms

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has extended the last date to February 6 for submitting examination forms, informed the public relation officer of the state education board on Friday.

Board exams for students of class 10 and 12 are starting from February 18 and 17 respectively. The students can fill the examination form online with prescribed fee of Rs 900. After the due date, the examination fee will be realised with late of fee Rs 10,000.

Board officials said over 22 lakh students have filled the examination forms for class 10 and 12.

Examination for students of class 10 will begin from February 18 and end on March 10. According to exam timetable of class 12, the exams will begin on February 17 and end on March 12. All examinations will be held in one shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

The number of examination centres has been increased to over 4,000 this year in view of corona pandemic. All schools have been instructed to make sitting arrangements of students in a manner that social distancing is maintained.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:01 AM IST