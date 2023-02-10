Bhopal: MP BJP, Congress politicians keep an eye on respective national teams

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the Congress are going to announce their national teams. The leaders of both the parties in the state are keeping their eye on the office-holders of their respective national teams, trying to find a place.

The tenure of BJP’s national president JP Nadda has been recently extended. Keeping in mind the ensuing elections in various states and the Lok Sabha elections next year, JP Nadda may set up his new team.

At present, general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national secretary Omprakash Dhruve, co-treasurer Sudhir Gupta and national president of the SC wing are in the national team of the party.

According to sources, Nadda may make major changes in his new team. Any tribal politician may be made an office-bearer in it. The name of Sumer Singh Solanki is doing the rounds.

Keeping in mind the ensuing assembly elections, a few new faces may be inducted into the team to maintain the caste equation.

After taking over as the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge has not yet announced any executive committee. The Congress executive committee is meeting in Raipur from February 24 to 26. The party leadership may announce the new executive committee at the meeting.

There are four national secretaries in the Congress’s national team from the state. They are Umang Singhar, Mahendra Joshi, Satyanarayan Patel and Neelanshu Chaturvedi. They may not be included in the new team.

To maintain equation among the OBC people, Jitu Patwari may be included in the national team as general secretary besides other leaders will be included on the grounds of their political importance so that the party may reap the best fruits in the elections.