Bhopal: MoU signed to promote natural farming in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To further promote natural farming, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Director, Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Department and Chairman National Coalition for Natural Farming (NCNF). This MoU was signed on Monday.

Director Agriculture Preeti Methil said MoU will be helpful in making farmers aware towards natural farming and to reduce the input cost of farming. NCNF Chairman Meer Shah said Madhya Pradesh has been a pioneering state in the field of natural farming in the country.

At least 40,000 farmers of the state have been trained to adopt natural farming, organic production and to prepare organic pesticide to contain disease and pests.

Natural farming will help in improving the health of people better and to increase the production capacity of land. Efforts are being made to work in a better way in the natural farming sector to prevent human diseases and to contain the fertility of land which is decreasing owing to use of chemicals.

State government is working to increase the income of farmers by increasing the cultivation area of natural farming and by bringing down the input cost of farming.

NCNF along with 23 partner institutions of the same ideology will play an important role in promoting natural farming and to provide benefits to farmers. For natural farming, NCNF will cooperate in nature positive agriculture and nature based solutions.