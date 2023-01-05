Bhopal: Mother-son duo held for harassing woman

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gandhinagar police of Bhopal have arrested a man for harassing his wife for dowry and forcing her into having unnatural sex with him, the police said on Thursday. The police added that the accused man’s mother has also been arrested for the harassment.

SHO of Gandhinagar police station, Arun Sharma said that the complainant woman is a resident of Gandhinagar, who got married five years ago. Soon after the marriage, her husband and her mother-in-law began demanding Rs 25k as dowry from her. The mother-son duo often used to assault her physically, owing to the same.

The complainant also alleged that her husband began forcing her into having unnatural sex with him and kept on committing the crime for five years.

Fed up of the relentless torture, the complainant woman mustered courage and approached the Gandhinagar police on Wednesday to lodge a complaint against her husband and mother-in-law. The police registered a complaint and took the accused duo into custody, SHO Sharma said.

