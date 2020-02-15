Bhopal: ‘Mosquito sanctuary’ a major concern of Apex Bank Colony’s residents

BHOPAL: Residents of Apex Bank Colony (ABC), E-5 Arera Colony, have been facing brunt of stagnant water in the basement of under constructed building owned by neighbor retired IPS BK Chaturvedi, for years.

Though the building lies at corner of Rajiv Gandhi Chowk (Habibganj) adjacent to Apex Bank Colony, the basement’s stagnant water poses serious health hazards for residents. It is not the land lord but the colony management which is supposed to take it seriously and get the stagnant water siphoned out from time to time for protection from mosquito borne disease.

As per Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) the building is disputed and the matter is pending in court. So for years, it is under construction.