Bhopal: ‘Mosquito sanctuary’ a major concern of Apex Bank Colony’s residents

BHOPAL: Residents of Apex Bank Colony (ABC), E-5 Arera Colony, have been facing brunt of stagnant water in the basement of under constructed building owned by neighbor retired IPS BK Chaturvedi, for years.
Though the building lies at corner of Rajiv Gandhi Chowk (Habibganj) adjacent to Apex Bank Colony, the basement’s stagnant water poses serious health hazards for residents. It is not the land lord but the colony management which is supposed to take it seriously and get the stagnant water siphoned out from time to time for protection from mosquito borne disease.
As per Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) the building is disputed and the matter is pending in court. So for years, it is under construction.
Jasvir Singh, APEX bank officer, said, “We have siphoned rainy water from basement to protect the resident of Apex Bank Colony from mosquitoes borne diseases. It is big headache for residents. We remain busy in our office work so we hardly get time for it.”
LSK Pawar said, another resident of Apex Bank Colony said, “It is permanent headache for residents. We are helpless because the under constructed building belongs to someone else. We raised the issue with local corporator. But still nothing happened for permanent solution.”
Ayush Chaurasia said, “We residents always remain at risk of disease. Many fell ill during rainy season. So for the protection of residents, colony management gets it siphoned out in rainy season. Recently, just last week, the stagnant water was taken out for safety purpose.”
MLA Arif Masood said, “We have taken initiative for cleaning the basement from time to time but as matter is pending in court, so BMC administration is also helpless. But at my personal level, I will look into matter and ensure complete safety of Apex Bank colony residents.”
