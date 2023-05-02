 Bhopal: More than 1.06 lakh new voters make it to rolls in MP in three months
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 1.06 lakh first-time voters have been added to the electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh in the last three months, taking the total number of electors in the state to more than 5.40 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

As many as 1,06,870 new electors who turned 18, between January 1 to April 1, were added to the electoral rolls, as they had applied in advance to be included in the voters list, Madhya Pradesh's Election Commission's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said.

The new electors can check their names in the voters list on the Election Commission website, voter helpline and by downloading a mobile application, he said.

The EC has set four dates for adding names in the electoral rolls and they are January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 for those turning 18, on these deadlines and also run a campaign to raise awareness on the issue.

With the new additions, the total number of voters in the state are 5,40,94,746, while the figure was 5,39,87,876 on January 1, the official said.

Of the total number of voters, 2,80,10,110 are men and 2,60,83,368 are women, he said, adding that there are 4,82,148 Divyang voters and 1,268 belonging to the third gender. 

