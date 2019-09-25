Bhopal: More sections to be slapped on four women

BHOPAL: Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe into honey trap case may increase a few more sections of IPCs against four women racketeers, chances are that the fifth one - Monika Yadav - may turn approver.

Indore police have registered the case under section 419, 420,384,506,120 (B) and 34 against the five including Shewata Ajit Jain, Shewata Swapnil Jain, Barkha Bhatnagar Soni, Aarti Dayal and Monika Yadav.

Sources informed that the SIT may increase the sections of criminal intention and criminal conspiracy against them. A few more sections related to formation of gang and also sections pertaining to disruption in government work may also be included.

Each woman had their own gang, while sometime they operated jointly with others. SIT first task would be to look for the women or the girls involved in the sex and the blackmailing racket.

The SIT may also approach court to seek seizure of the property of the accuses as it had accrued through ill-gotten wealth and thus comes under the category of corruption.

Sources informed that very shortly the Income Tax department is also going to summon the accused seeking their income and property details.