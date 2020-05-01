Bhopal: More relaxations may be given from May 3

BHOPAL: All eyes are set on May 3 when the countrywide lockdown will be lifted.

Now that the day is approaching, the government has begun to discuss about what kind of relaxations should be given; and what kind of curbs should be imposed.

It has been decided to begin work in some of the districts, excluding Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain.

Shops selling stationery, groceries, packed goods and electrical items, not being part of the main market, will be allowed to reopen.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought reports from collectors on what kind of activities can be allowed in their districts.

Only grocers and vegetable vendors have been allowed to do business.

Besides that, discussions are on to allow such businesses as do not require huge man power.

The Government and other offices may restart from May 4.

The government is also thinking about how to begin construction work.

CM asks officials to re-identify hotspots

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday asked the officials to re-identify the hotspots of the disease.The areas which have been included in the list of hotspots without any reason should be excluded from it, Chouhan said. Measures should be taken to stop spread of the disease to new areas, he said.