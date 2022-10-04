Bhopal: Monetary transactions slips help Home Guard get bail in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act case

Representative Image |

Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): District and Sessions court, Bhopal, has granted bail to the 28-year-old Home Guard who was booked under Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe(ST) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complaint under the Act was filed against the Home Guard Manish Nagar by his live-in partner with whom he was in relationship for the last two years.

The court granted bail to Nagar on the basis of the monetary transactions between complainant and the respondent, said advocate Hemant Jain, who appeared on behalf of the Home Guard.

Nagar had deposited Rs 25,000 in the complainant's account twice before she lodged a complaint against him. The woman got ‘tempted’ and started mounting pressure on the Home Guard to give her Rs 5 lakh, which he refused, thus prompting the woman to file a ‘fake’ complaint against him, said the advocate. The woman in her complaint to police had accused Nagar of assaulting her and making caste-based abusive remarks, said the advocate.

Nagar was supporting the woman and also helping her financially.“We have submitted two money transaction slips of Rs 25,000 each dated February 11, 2022. The amount was transferred to the account of the woman. However, the woman was mounting pressure on Nagar to pay her Rs 5 lakh, but when he expressed helplessness to arrange the amount, the woman framed him in a false case. She filed a complaint under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” said Jain.

As per FIR, the Home Guard Manish Nagar had come in contact with the 26-year- old Bhopal-based woman on Facebook in 2020. The woman moved in with the Nagar in December 2021 and started living as a couple. The Home Guard and the woman grew physically intimate as the man had promised to marry her.

As per the woman’s complaint, this year on September 16, Nagar allegedly thrashed her, kicked her out of the house and also made a caste-based abusive remark. The woman’s statement was registered under 161 CrPC. The woman’s medical report showed a nail injury mark on her body. However, strangulation with mobile cable, as claimed by the woman, could not be established in her medical report.

The couple were in a live-in relationship and had even intimated their families about their status, said the advocate, adding that there was no issue between them. Someone misguided the woman and she lodged a false complainant, he added.

