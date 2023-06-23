Bhopal: Modi To Launch Sickle Cell Eradication Mission In 17 States On Mangu Bhai’s Initiative

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sickle eradication mission will be launched in 17 states on the initiatives of Governor Mangubhai Patel. During his tour to tribal areas, Mangubhai saw the conditions of the people down with sickle cell disease. After visiting the tribal areas, the Governor spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to start two pilot projects of sickle cell mission in Jhabua and Alirajpur.

As part of the pilot project, blood samples of the tribal people of both the districts are being collected for testing to know whether they are positive carriers of the disease. Sickle anaemia cards of these people are being made. They are being told to check the colour-coated cards before selecting their life partners.

Since the disease is genetic, the efforts are being made to tell the tribal people to choose their life partners through the cards. After Modi launches the project, preparations for making sickle cell anaemia cards will start in 89 blocks. There will be efforts to save the tribal people from the disease through the cards. The BJP is keeping an eye on the project because of the ensuing election.

The assembly election being held in the state is the reason for launching the Sickle Cell Eradication Mission from Shahdol. After Modi launches the projects, the Health Department will work for it in tribal areas. Through the scheme, the BJP will reach the tribal people and tell them what Modi is doing for them. Mangubhai has already visited tribal areas and felt the pulse of the people there. The government is making a strategy to woo tribal voters on the Governor’s directives.