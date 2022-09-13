Bhopal: MLA Govind Singh recognised as Leader of Opposition in assembly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven times Congress MLA Govind Singh has been recognised as Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, the speaker Girish Gautam stated the name of the leader which was welcomed by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other members of the house, here on the first day of the assembly session on Tuesday.

Singh replaced former chief minister Kamal Nath as the LoP earlier this May. CM said “Singh is one of the most senior members of the House, his knowledge about parliamentary affairs and parliamentary traditions is outstanding. I congratulate him on his appointment”.

Parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra shared a light moment saying that they (Singh and Mishra) have been friends since 1990 and their friendship is so strong that the Congress party members feel jealous of their friendship. PWD minister Gopal Bhargava joined him, saying “minister Narottam is wishing you that in next term you should get appointed as a LoP again”.

Govind Singh assured the House that he will extend his full support to the government for the welfare of the people. “I want that debate on constructive issues should be taken up in the House . I am against raising unnecessary issues in the House. The LoP said that he will not protest, just for the sake of protest.