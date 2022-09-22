Bhopal: Misrod police bust inter-state gang involved in cheating people

Representative Image | Unsplash

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have busted an inter-state gang involved in cheating people on the name of supplying disposal plates production units, the police said on Thursday. The police have arrested two accused from Howrah and New Delhi.

Police station in-charge Rashbihari Sharma told media that on February 2, this year, as many as 38 complaints were filed by the people that they had deposited the amount to purchase the production unit and the producer company Classical Machinery Mart had not supplied the production unit.

The police registered the case under section 420,406 and 34 of the IPC and began a probe.

The police came to know that the kingpin of the gang was Rana Pratap Singh, a resident of Bihar. He was using a fake name Mukesh Kayshap and claims that he is a resident of New Delhi.

The second accused Rohit Kumar Singh, a resident of Howrah, West Bengal posed as Ajay Mishra, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

The police added that first the two supplied machines or production units to people and after that they took the amount of around Rs 45 lakh and fled from the city.

The police have arrested the two in the case. They have also come to know that they had committed the same crime in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandsaur, Singroli, Betul, Harda and other districts of the state.

The two had prepared fake Aadhaar cards and had opened bank accounts on fake names and were involved in cheating people. The police have also come to know that more people are involved in the gang.

