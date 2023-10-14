Bhopal: Miscreant Vandalises City Bus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a miscreant vandalising the BCLL city bus shuttling between Mandideep to Lalghati has been doing rounds on social media. The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday morning when the bus was heading towards Lalghati. No police complaint has however been lodged in the case.

Misrod police station house officer (SHO) RB Sharma told Free Press that he was unaware of any such incident. On the other hand, the Gandhi Nagar police station officials were also unreachable over the phone. The motive of the accused, who was seen vandalising the bus, is unknown and further details are awaited till an FIR is lodged in the case.

Notably, this is the sixth such incident that has taken place in the BCLL city bus this year.

