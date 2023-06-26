Bhopal: MISA Prisoners’ Pension Raised to Rs 30,000

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that pension (Samman Nidhi) of Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) prisoners has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per month. He was addressing the conference of MISA detainees of the state on Monday.

Those who have been imprisoned for less than a month will get pension from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. The fund given to families of the deceased will also be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000. They will get the facility to stay in Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi.

They will be able to stay in government rest houses and other rest houses for two days by paying 50 per cent fare. Besides, state government will bear their medical expenses.

Special instructions have been issued to ensure that...

Special instructions have been issued to ensure that they are treated with respect in government offices. They were presented copper plates by state government.

“During Emergency, Democracy Fighters raised slogans of Bharat Mata. Democracy was suppressed by rulers to keep themselves in power but the fighters suffered torture without caring for consequences. They fought the third war of independence of the country. It is our duty and dharma to honour this fight,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan said many families were ruined during Emergency. This was the time when no appeal, no lawyer, no argument was heard. “Loktantra Senanis (democracy fighters) endured torture for a principle, ideology and organisation. It was a respect for the idea that saved democracy,” he added.

