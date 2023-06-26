 Bhopal: PM To Launch National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Prog In Shahdol
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: PM To Launch National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Prog In Shahdol

Bhopal: PM To Launch National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Prog In Shahdol

The PM will also inaugurate the national sickle cell portal and dash port along with dedicating the sickle cell operation guidelines.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in various programmes from launching a mission to combat 'Sickle Cell Anaemia' to distribution of 'Ayushman Bharat' cards in Shahdol district on Tuesday. After attending programmes in Bhopal, Modi will leave for Shahdol where he will attend the concluding part of the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra launched on June 22 from Balaghat.  

During the launch of sickle cell anemia eradication programme, representatives of union health department, tribal affairs, AYUSH Mantralaya and representatives of 17 states. Virtual distribution of sickle cell genetic counseling cards will be done to more than 2 lakh beneficiaries of 3000 health and wellness centers of 89 development blocks of 20 tribal dominated districts. These cards will contain a test report of sickle cell anemia.

The PM will also inaugurate the national sickle cell portal and dash port along with dedicating the sickle cell operation guidelines. Later in the evening, PM will interact with Lakhpati Didi’s. In the women self Help Groups, the women having income more than Rs 1 lakh are called Didi. PM will also have interaction with Gram Sabhas where PESA Act has been implemented. He will also interact with football clubs of nearby villages. He will also speak to chieftains of tribal communities. 

Read Also
PM Modi To Visit MP's Bhopal On June 27, Sound BJP's MP Poll Bugle
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 17 Painters Showcase Work At ‘Rangodaya’

Bhopal: 17 Painters Showcase Work At ‘Rangodaya’

Bhopal: PM To Launch National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Prog In Shahdol

Bhopal: PM To Launch National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Prog In Shahdol

Bhopal: City Turns Saffron, All Decked Up For Modi

Bhopal: City Turns Saffron, All Decked Up For Modi

Bhopal: VD Sharma Points At Nath’s Role During Emergency, Anti-Sikh Riots

Bhopal: VD Sharma Points At Nath’s Role During Emergency, Anti-Sikh Riots

Bhopal: RTO, ARTO Removed In Corruption Case, Inquiry On

Bhopal: RTO, ARTO Removed In Corruption Case, Inquiry On