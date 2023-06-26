Bhopal: PM To Launch National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Prog In Shahdol

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in various programmes from launching a mission to combat 'Sickle Cell Anaemia' to distribution of 'Ayushman Bharat' cards in Shahdol district on Tuesday. After attending programmes in Bhopal, Modi will leave for Shahdol where he will attend the concluding part of the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra launched on June 22 from Balaghat.

During the launch of sickle cell anemia eradication programme, representatives of union health department, tribal affairs, AYUSH Mantralaya and representatives of 17 states. Virtual distribution of sickle cell genetic counseling cards will be done to more than 2 lakh beneficiaries of 3000 health and wellness centers of 89 development blocks of 20 tribal dominated districts. These cards will contain a test report of sickle cell anemia.

The PM will also inaugurate the national sickle cell portal and dash port along with dedicating the sickle cell operation guidelines. Later in the evening, PM will interact with Lakhpati Didi’s. In the women self Help Groups, the women having income more than Rs 1 lakh are called Didi. PM will also have interaction with Gram Sabhas where PESA Act has been implemented. He will also interact with football clubs of nearby villages. He will also speak to chieftains of tribal communities.