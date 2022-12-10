Bhopal: Minor girl goes missing, kin suspect abduction

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratibad police have registered a missing person complaint after a 15-year-old girl, residing in Banjara slum of Ratibad, went missing on Friday evening, the police said.

The police added that the matter came to light when the girl’s parents approached them to lodge a complaint.

The Ratibad police station house officer Manu Dave told Free Press that the minor girl was a school student who left home on Friday at 4 pm for her coaching institute located in Jawahar Chowk. When she did not return home for long time, her parents grew anxious and approached Ratibad police on late Friday night to lodge a missing person complaint.

During investigation, the police learnt that the girl did not reach her coaching institute. SHO Dave said that girl’s father, who is a painter, suspected that her daughter might have been abducted.

“Further investigations are underway to trace the missing girl”, SHO Dave said