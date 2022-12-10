e-Paper Get App
Pari Bazaar-2022 Day 3: Models showcase Bhopal culture at fashion show

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 10:25 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Young models walked on the ramp to showcase the culture of Bhopal at a fashion show, which was appreciated by the audience at Kamla Park on Saturday evening.

It was part of the third-day of four-day Pari Bazaar- a heritage festival season 3 organised by Begums of Bhopal in association with Vanya Prakashan of state Tribal Affairs Department.

The fashion show had three rounds. The first round called Drape Round was based on white theme. The models walked on the ramp wearing white coloured garara, sharara, anarkali dress, which Begums of Bhopal used to wear, on an old film song, Chandni raatein..

In the second round, they wore cotton and Kanjivaram, Chanderi, Maheshwari silk saris, handloom works of India on the song, Rangrez Mere... They represented the heritage of Madhya Pradesh by wearing Bagh print dress under the third round on Indo-western instrumental music.

Tajwar Khan directed the fashion show, which was choreographed by Roofi Khan. Model Amrita Tripathi (Mrs Universe Joy 2020), Reenu Yadav (Mrs India International 2019 social worker) Avni Mishra (India's Youngest Company Secretary with All India Rank 1, Lawyer (NLIU, Bhopal) presented attires, designed by students of INIFD, Bhopal. Fashion designers Tamseel Khan, Rekha Samal and Vinus Tarkaswar judged the show. Commissioner, Handlooms, Anubha Shrivastava, was special guest.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

