Bhopal: Minor among 2 boys riding with fathers killed in accidents

BHOPAL: Two boys including a minor were killed in separate accidents in Gunga on Thursday evening. Both the mishaps took place within an hour. In the two accidents, what was common was that they were riding bikes with their fathers. One of the deceased was returning after appearing in examinations.

The first incident occurred at 6 pm when an 18-year-old Akash Rajpoot died after their bike was hit by a four-wheeler coming from the front side.

He had come to Bhopal from Vidisha with his father to appear in intermediate exams. Police said the mishap took place near Semri Kalan at 6.30 pm. Police said Akash and his father Lakshman Rajpoot were on the bike. They were heading towards Vidisha at the time.