Bhopal: Minor among 2 boys riding with fathers killed in accidents

BHOPAL: Two boys including a minor were killed in separate accidents in Gunga on Thursday evening. Both the mishaps took place within an hour. In the two accidents, what was common was that they were riding bikes with their fathers. One of the deceased was returning after appearing in examinations.
The first incident occurred at 6 pm when an 18-year-old Akash Rajpoot died after their bike was hit by a four-wheeler coming from the front side.
He had come to Bhopal from Vidisha with his father to appear in intermediate exams. Police said the mishap took place near Semri Kalan at 6.30 pm. Police said Akash and his father Lakshman Rajpoot were on the bike. They were heading towards Vidisha at the time.
The mishap occurred when the tractor moving ahead of them suddenly slowed down and they tried to overtake it from another side to avoid collision. But a Tavera coming from other side hit their bike leaving them injured.
They were taken to hospital where Akash died during the treatment. DSP probationer Sonam Jharvade, said the accused in the case has been booked. In another incident, an 8-year-old boy died when the bike he was riding was hit by a tractor. The deceased was identified as Raj Mehar, a resident of Devalkheda in Bairasia. He was riding the bike with his father Shankarlal Mehar at the time, said Jharvade.
The mishap occurred near Pardi Jod when tractor coming from front side hit their bike. The boy’s father’s statements were yet to be recorded, said Jharvade. She said Shankarlal’s condition is also critical. He could not see the registration number of tractor that had hit them. Police have started a search for the errant tractor driver.
