Bhopal: Ministry Formation Delays Because Of Contenders

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central leadership of the BJP has yet to finalise the names of ministers because of a long list of contenders. After a meeting over finalising the names of ministers continued till late Sunday night, party’s state unit president VD Sharma held talks with the leaders of the organisation over the names of probable ministerial candidates.

The party leadership’s failure to match up senior leaders with their junior counterparts has got in the way of ministry formation. The central leadership wants to induct Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel and Rakesh Singh into the cabinet. According to sources, Vijayvargiya, opposed to becoming a minister, wants Ramesh Mendola, an MLA from Indore-2 constituency, to join the cabinet. There is another question over who is going to become a minister from Sagar.

The leadership is in a dilemma over how to adjust Gopal Bhargava, Bhupendra Singh, Govind Singh Rajput, Shailendra Jain and Pradeep Laria in the ministry. Apart from that inducting the supporters of Jyotiradiaya Scindia into the cabinet is another problem.

Scindia wants all his supporters who won the election to get ministerial berths. But other leaders of the party are opposed to giving ministerial berths to Scindia loyals. So the BJP leadership may take a day or two finalise the list of ministers. According to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the central leadership is mulling over the matter, and ministry will soon be formed.