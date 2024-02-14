Bhopal: Ministers May Be Deployed In Party Office

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ministers may be asked to plunge into action before the Lok Sabha election. The leadership is deploying the ministers in the party office, so that they do not keep away from the workers. The central leadership is working out a formula so that there should not be any anger among the party workers. The leadership is carrying out this formula in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Read Also Bhopal: JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 Declared

The ministers in Chhattisgarh have already been told to spend times in party office. The same order may soon be issued in MP and Rajasthan.

After the formation of the government, the ministers are unable to spend time with party workers. Apart from that, there are complaints from the party workers that they cannot get their work done. Keeping this in mind, the ministers may be asked to interact with the workers sitting in the party office. The ministers were previously asked to remain in the party offices, which continued for a few days, but since the ministers could not reach their own offices in order to meet the party workers, it stopped.