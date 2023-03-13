Bhopal: Minister to inaugurate coach manufacturing on Monday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Administration Department Minister Bhupendra Singh will inaugurate the manufacturing process of coaches of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail at Savali plant unit of Alstom Transport India in Vadodra in Gujarat on Monday. By August 31, one metro train of three coaches will arrive in Bhopal and Indore.

The first phase of the project will commence in December 2026 in both the cities. Under this, Bhopal will have 30.95-km metro route while Indore will have 31.46-km metro route.

The length of metro train will be 22 metres and breadth will be of 2.9 metres. Their operation speed will be 90 km per hour. The electricity supply will be based on 750 V DC (3rd Rail) technique. Bhopal and Indore Metro will be based on modern signalling technique GoA-4 (Grade of Automation-4) and Unattended Train Operation Mode (driverless).

In the beginning, Metro train in Bhopal and Indore will be run by operator and after two to three years, trains will be operated in unattended train operation mode. Across India, this technique is used only in one line of Delhi Metro.

