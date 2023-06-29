 Bhopal: Minister Says Lessons On Savarkar To Be Part Of MP School Syllabus; Cong Says Include Cow Chapter From Hindutva Ideologue's Book
Bhopal: Minister Says Lessons On Savarkar To Be Part Of MP School Syllabus; Cong Says Include Cow Chapter From Hindutva Ideologue's Book

Criticising the move, Madhya Pradesh Congress media cell chairperson KK Mishra termed it as a political one ahead of year-end Assembly polls.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lessons on Hindutva ideologue late VD Savarkar will be included in the school syllabus of Madhya Pradesh as part of the National Education Policy (NEP), state minister Inder Singh Parmar said on Thursday.

The state school education minister also alleged that the Congress, which ruled the country for a major part after Independence, ignored many revolutionaries while concentrating on glorifying just one family.

"As part of the NEP, the life of Bhagwan Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Subhash Chandra Bose and Veer Savarkar and (teachings of) Gita will be included (in the syllabus) as part of India's knowledge tradition so that people get to know about their contribution," Parmar told PTI.

