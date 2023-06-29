'Congress Did Not Teach,' Madhya Pradesh Government To Include Savarkar In School Syllabus

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to include Indian politician, and activist Veer Savarkar's biography as a part of the state's school syllabus. The announcement was made by MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

"Unfortunately, Congress did not teach about the true revolutionaries of India. We will include biographies of true heroes and the new syllabus will include Veer Savarkar, Bhagavad Gita Sandesh, Lord Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and others," said Minister Parmar in an interview with ANI.

The Minister also listed out the 'achievements' of Savarkar, including his jail time, and his categorisation of the movement of 1857 as a freedom struggle.

"He has immense contribution to India's independence and should be honored in society. But instead the great revolutionaries of India were not written about in history and foreign invaders were written as great," the Minister added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Govt To Open New Medical Colleges In Six Districts

According to Parmar, since the National Education Policy (NEP) is working on India-centric education, students will get to know about India's heroes.

The opposition Congress slammed the decision by the Madhya Pradesh government by terming the inclusion of Savarkar in the school syllabus as an 'insult to freedom fighters.'

'It is unfortunate that they want to include Savarkar. He apologized to the British and including him in the syllabus is an insult to freedom fighters,' said MP Congress MLA Arif Masood.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The move by Madhya Pradesh comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government-led by Yogi Adityanath also decided to add biographies of 'great personalities' including Savarkar, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Sarojini Naidu, Bhagat Singh, Gautam Buddha, Mahavir Jain, and Swami Vivekananda for classes 9th to 12th from the academic year 2023-24.