e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Minister Sarang accepts challenge to debate on Hindutva

Bhopal: Minister Sarang accepts challenge to debate on Hindutva

BJP and Congress come face to face over the issue

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Politics in the state has heated up after former chief minister Kamal Nath has thrown down the gauntlet before the leaders of various Hindu outfits to debate over the issue of Hinduvta with Rahul Gandhi.

The challenge has been thrown before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Reacting to Nath’s remark, Medical education minister Viswas Sarang has taken up the challenge.

He is ready for it and though he is not an expert in religion, his understanding of Hinduism is better than Rahul Gandhi’s, Sarang said.

Nath can fix any date for the debate with Rahul Gandhi, Sarang said, adding that the party that uses the words like “crude Hindutva” and “saffron terrorism” have hardly had any right to speak about Hindutva.

Immediately after Sarang’s statement, the Congress leaders have become aggressive.

Leader of opposition in MP House Govind Singh, former minister PC Sharma and president of media committee KK Mishra appealed to Sarang to debate with them.

Similarly, Congress legislator Kunal Choudhary has said Sarang is incapable to debate with Rahul Gandhi.

Read Also
Bhopal: Victim’s father files plaint on CM Helpline against doctors
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Minister Sarang accepts challenge to debate on Hindutva

Bhopal: Minister Sarang accepts challenge to debate on Hindutva

Police laxity: Landline phones go unattended at city police stations

Police laxity: Landline phones go unattended at city police stations

Bhopal: Only 3 wild animals adopted at Van Vihar

Bhopal: Only 3 wild animals adopted at Van Vihar

Bhopal: Mayor takes U-turn, drops idea of revised budget

Bhopal: Mayor takes U-turn, drops idea of revised budget

'Angry' Union Minister wants ouster of two IAS officers in MP: Report

'Angry' Union Minister wants ouster of two IAS officers in MP: Report