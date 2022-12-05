Bhopal: Minister Sarang accepts challenge to debate on Hindutva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Politics in the state has heated up after former chief minister Kamal Nath has thrown down the gauntlet before the leaders of various Hindu outfits to debate over the issue of Hinduvta with Rahul Gandhi.

The challenge has been thrown before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Reacting to Nath’s remark, Medical education minister Viswas Sarang has taken up the challenge.

He is ready for it and though he is not an expert in religion, his understanding of Hinduism is better than Rahul Gandhi’s, Sarang said.

Nath can fix any date for the debate with Rahul Gandhi, Sarang said, adding that the party that uses the words like “crude Hindutva” and “saffron terrorism” have hardly had any right to speak about Hindutva.

Immediately after Sarang’s statement, the Congress leaders have become aggressive.

Leader of opposition in MP House Govind Singh, former minister PC Sharma and president of media committee KK Mishra appealed to Sarang to debate with them.

Similarly, Congress legislator Kunal Choudhary has said Sarang is incapable to debate with Rahul Gandhi.