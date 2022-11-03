Bhopal: Mild cold draws strength, night temperature dips

Representative Image | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Winter season has started to make its presence felt as mild cold has started to draw strength with each passing day across the Madhya Pradesh. Now people have started to wear warm clothes during the morning hours and evening hours respectively.

On Wednesday evening, people were seen moving in warm clothes. The lowest minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius was recorded in Raisen, Khargone, Mandla and Chhindwara.

In Bhopal, sky will remain clear and weather conditions will be dry. Weather department has said that cold conditions are likely to intensify in coming days. Already, winds are having the cold element throughout the day.

When school kids goes to school, they wears the warm clothes as during morning hours, cold is intermittent. As the cold season is spreading its wings, woollen clothes’ shops have started to come up in different market places of Bhopal and other places of state as well.The days are sunny but in evening cold winds starts to blow, forcing people to look for warm clothes to ward off the cold.