Bhopal: Cold wave on continues in state, gear up for more

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave continued in state. Republic Day celebrated amid the cold waves as chilly winds blew in several parts of the state on Wednesday. Meteorological department said severe cold wave is likely in Sagar, Seoni, Rewa, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Umaria, Betul, Bhopal, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna districts.

Cold day like condition is likely to occur in Sagar, Shahdol, Jabalpur,Gwalior and Chambal divisions and districts like Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Sidhi, Betul, Dhar, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, and Balaghat. Umaria, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Mandla, Bhopal, Raisen, Khargone, Ratlam, Datia, Shajapur and Guna will be moderately cold.

After passing of western disturbance and cyclonic circulation, temperatures have dropped in plains and hills of north India.

In last 24 hours, cold wave swept over Bhopal, Sagar, Betul, Dhar, Guna, Khandwa, Ratlam districts in the state. A trough is extending from southern parts of Uttrakhand to sub-Himalayan West Bengal along the foothills of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Another trough is extending from northwest Bay of Bengal to west-central Bay of Bengal along Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast. Fresh western disturbance is expected to approach Western Himalayas by January 29.

Night temp on Jan 26

Cities - Degrees Celsius

Pachmarhi - 2.4

Khargone - 3.4

Raisen - 4.5

Umaria - 5.0

Guna - 5.0

Nowgong - 5.2

Betul - 5.2

Ujjain - 5.5

Dhar - 5.6

Shajapur - 5.6

Bhopal - 5.9

Rewa - 6.4

Khajuraho - 6.6

Sagar - 6.6

Jabalpur - 7.0

Damoh - 7.0

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:58 AM IST