Bhopal: Midnight Exodus; With Bag, Baggage And Livestock, Dwellers Work Overnight To Vacate House, Relocate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The families at Bhadbhada Basti whose houses were next on the demolition list for Friday morning were seen burning the midnight oil, shifting household goods throughout the night. Loading vehicles, trucks, and auto-rickshaws plied through the night in the area, shifting their belongings from the basti to the accommodation the families could arrange within the given time. The dwellers dumped their household possessions and even their livestock, like goats, into the loading vehicles. The police have heavily barricaded the area, and even the relatives of the displaced slum dwellers are not being allowed to come to help. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had arranged vehicles to help the affected families shift their belongings following the demolition of their houses."

Inzmam said, during the day, when the demolition is underway we are not allowed to enter the area to move our belongings. Our house is to be demolished tomorrow (Friday) and before that we will have to shift all things and so we are doing it now at night .

Azim said, “Even on showing our Aadhaar card, we were not allowed to go inside the basti during the demolition. No one is listening to us and so we have no option but to shift things in the middle of the night as our houses will be dismantled tomorrow.”

Sultana said, “We have small children but we have been made to shift with the entire family. No arrangements have been made to rehabilitate us. We have to rent a room.”