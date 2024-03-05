Bhopal: MiC Member & BJP Leader Enter Into Verbal Duel, Video Goes Viral |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of heated exchange of words between Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member RK Baghel and a BJP leader leading Om Nagar residents has gone viral on social media.

Baghel had come to ward no-33 at Om Nagar to take stock of the development works but BJP leader Anil Barde leading the locals entered into verbal argument.

The residents brought to the notice of the member that a family had built a wall restricting approach to the temple. They also raised the issue of pathetic road conditions and sewers in the ward.

Baghel told Free Press that he had gone with a contractor for some construction related work in Om Nagar. “My party member Anil Barde, who had opposed my ticket during the civic poll, led the local people and started creating a ruckus. The residents had some issues related to the wall on the temple approach road. They called me to look into the matter but Barde escalated the matter. ”

Baghel further said, “ I tried to convince Barde, who is also a member of BJP, that we will sort out the matter in a meeting but he did not agree and even provoked the locals by raising his voice.”