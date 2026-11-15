 Bhopal Metro Cuts Weekday Services Amid Low Ridership, Trains To Start At Noon Instead Of 9 AM From November 16
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Bhopal Metro Cuts Weekday Services Amid Low Ridership, Trains To Start At Noon Instead Of 9 AM From November 16

Bhopal Metro will reduce weekday operating hours from November 16 amid disappointing ridership despite the festive season. Trains between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS will begin at noon instead of 9 am, with the last departures at 7 pm and 7:30 pm respectively. Sunday and public holiday services will remain unchanged under the revised timetable.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
Bhopal Metro Cuts Weekday Services Amid Low Ridership, Trains To Start At Noon Instead Of 9 AM From November 16
Bhopal Metro Cuts Weekday Services Amid Low Ridership, Trains To Start At Noon Instead Of 9 AM From November 16 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the festive season rush, Bhopal Metro has failed to witness the expected boost in ridership, with the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation introducing a revised timetable that will further restrict weekday services.

The new schedule will come into effect from Nov 16, 2026, for Monday to Saturday, while Sunday and public holiday operations will continue as before.

Earlier, Bhopal Metro services began at 9 am, but under the revised timetable, trains will start operating between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS stations from noon to 7:30 pm.

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The first train will depart from Subhash Nagar at 12 noon and the last at 7 pm.

From AIIMS, the first train will leave at 12:40 pm and the last at 7:30 pm. Train frequency will remain 20 minutes during peak hours and 40 minutes during non-peak hours.

On Sundays and public holidays, services will operate from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm, with trains every 30 minutes until 1 pm and every 15 minutes thereafter.

The revised schedule is being introduced in the name of passenger convenience and operational efficiency.

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