Bhopal Municipal Engineer Enters Sewage-Filled Drain To Save Lower Lake As BMC Faces ₹2.10 Crore NGT Penalty Threat | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Facing the threat of Rs 2.10 crore in environmental compensation following a National Green Tribunal (NGT) reprimand over pollution of the Lower Lake, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) swung into action on Saturday, with executive engineer RK Trivedi personally entering the sewage-filled Banganga drain to supervise cleaning operations for nearly an hour.

The corporation also constructed a prototype of a mesh-based stop dam within four hours to prevent solid waste from flowing into the lake.

The foul smell emanating from the drain is enough to make a person nauseous within minutes. Despite the conditions, Trivedi remained inside the drain, overseeing the cleaning operation and directing BMC staff.

The prototype has five nets designed to trap nearly one tonne of solid waste. It will also facilitate the diversion of an estimated 3 MLD of sewage water to a sewage treatment plant (STP).

Trivedi told Free Press that the structure would undergo a week's testing. If successful, similar installations would be set up across five other drains to prevent solid waste from entering the Lower Lake.

Compensation burden on BMC

The action follows proceedings before the NGT's Central Bench on a petition filed by Rashid Noor Khan, highlighting sewage discharge, solid waste dumping and environmental violations in the Lower Lake zone.

Advocate Harshwardhan Tiwari, appearing for the petitioner, said the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) had calculated environmental compensation for 21 months, from March 31, 2026, to Dec 31, 2027, covering two drains at Rs 5 lakh per drain per month.

The total compensation works out to Rs 2.10 crore. The next NGT hearing is scheduled for Dec 21, 2026.

Committee stresses 10 MLD STP

A four-member committee comprising representatives of the Bhoj Wetland Authority, MPPCB, Central Pollution Control Board and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change inspected the Lower Lake on May 25, 2026.

It recommended coordinated action, periodic inspections and time-bound installation of a proposed 10 MLD sewage treatment plant under AMRUT 2.0.

Officialspeak

BMC superintendent engineer Udit Garg said the Banganga STP would be made operational. A new 10 MLD STP has also been proposed to strengthen sewage treatment capacity in the area.

The effectiveness of the latest measures will depend on sustained implementation and ensuring that untreated sewage does not enter the Lower Lake.