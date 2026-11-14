Bhopal Hotel Incident: Couple Jumps From Hotel Window To Escape Members Of Hindu Organisation; VIDEO Goes Viral |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Videos showing a young man and a woman attempting to escape through a hotel window in Bhopal have surfaced on social media. The incident occurred on November 12, while the videos went viral on November 14.

The incident took place at Himtara Hotel in the Itkhedi police station area, where the couple reportedly tried to flee after members of a Hindu organisation reached their room. The duo climbed out of a window and landed on a tin shed below but failed to escape after finding their path blocked.

Couple Attempts To Flee Through Hotel Window

According to information, members of a Hindu organisation received information about a young man and a woman staying at the hotel on the evening of November 12.

When the group reached their room, the couple reportedly panicked and attempted to escape through a window instead of using the door.

After climbing out, they landed on a tin shed and moved approximately 50 feet in an attempt to get away. However, they were forced to turn back after finding no way forward.

Members of the organisation subsequently caught the man and handed him over to the police.

"Run...!"Visuals are from a Bhopal hotel. And no, it's not a movie shoot.Hindu activists raided a hotel after a tip that a Muslim youth had allegedly taken a Hindu girl there under a false name.Salman and the girl jumped onto the rooftop and started fleeing. https://t.co/uVjoXWXb8p — Treeni (@treeni) November 14, 2026

Police Investigating Fake ID Used For Hotel Booking

The man was identified as Salman Khan. According to the available information, he was booked under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and later sent to jail.

Police investigations revealed that a fake ID bearing a Muslim name was allegedly arranged for the woman and used to book the hotel room. Police are investigating who prepared the fake ID in Bhopal hotel booking and how it was obtained.

Bhopal Hotel Viral Videos Show Man Being Beaten

Three videos related to the Bhopal hotel case surfaced on Saturday. One of the videos reportedly shows the man being beaten after he was caught.

Another video shows members of the group entering the hotel and asking the receptionist to produce the identity documents of the man and woman. They are also seen searching the premises for the couple.

Police are examining the videos and investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the alleged use of fake identity documents.

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