 Bhopal: Menstruation Not A Handicap? Mahila Thana Police Differ With Irani
Bhopal: Menstruation Not A Handicap? Mahila Thana Police Differ With Irani

From physical pain to outdoor challenges the impact is significant

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Union Women and Child Development Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani | Wikimedia Commons

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cops at Mahila Thana Police relate their ordeals during menstruation, reacting to the recent statement made by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Irani said, as a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle are not a handicap; it’s a natural part of women’s life journey. Irani has opposed the provision of paid leaves during menstruation.

Amid Irani’s statement on menstruation, Mahila thana police share their on-duty struggles with the Free Press.

Rekha Sharma, ASI Mahila Thana, said, “Performing duty during this time of the month is incredibly challenging. You won’t believe I am going through this pain right now, even today I asked my children for a massage and took medicine, also carrying it in my bag in case of severe pain. Conducting counselling sessions is particularly stressful due to the irritation caused by menstruation, making it a demanding task.”

Rewa, a constable at Mahila Thana, finds outdoor duties during this time painful and stressful, she said, “It’s challenging to find respite in our job as we’re assigned outdoor duties even during menstruation. The discomfort is significant, and obtaining leave is not an option. Working outdoors in our Vardi (uniform) adds extra stress due to its colour, creating constant tension about potential stains while on duty.”

Poonam Narvare, a constable doesn’t experience physical pain but she feels working outdoors is challenging. “While I don’t endure physical pain, the constant irritation and changes in my body during this time are unavoidable. Although I manage to work, there are moments on duty when I feel like giving up. Working outdoors is particularly challenging due to the overall discomfort,” the cop said.

Vineeta, a constable, shed light on the difficulty she faced during training, she said, “The hardest time I experienced was when I was in training at that time menstruation is something which no one wants to experience, the pain and the discomfort made activities like running and other tasks unbearable.”

article-image
