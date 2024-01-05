Bhopal: ‘Men Falling Prey To Human Trafficking’

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fraudsters involved in human trafficking use technology to mislead victims. This is happening not only with women and children but also with men. This was revealed at the seminar on Cyber Enabled Human Trafficking held at police headquarters here on Friday.

At the seminar, discussions were held on cases solved by state police in preventing cyber- enabled human trafficking. The police officials of the state and representatives of NGO Prajwala participated in the seminar.

“The use of technology is making people's lives convenient but it cannot be denied that it is also a threat to them. People involved in human trafficking consider use of technology to be safer. They are clever in using technology and easily trap citizens,” ADG, cyber crime, Yogesh Deshmukh said.

Prajwala's Project Advisor Sunitha Krishnan said. “Earlier, it was believed that such incidents happen only with the poor, uneducated, people of a particular community or caste, but now people of every age, gender, class and community are falling prey. The matter of biggest concern is that children are becoming its victims. They are being pushed to sextortion through online gaming apps and websites.”

Research officer Tabish Ahsan said lonely women and girls were prime targets of human traffickers. After understanding the feelings of such women through social media, they are first befriended and by promising to support them throughout their life, they are made victims of human trafficking.